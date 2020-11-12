2020 has not been a great year for a lot of people, and definitely hasn’t been a great year for From Software fans who are eagerly anticipating Elden Ring, the next game by legendary game director Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George R. R. Martin, the famed writer of the Game of Thrones book series.

However, apart from FromSoft tweeting out recently telling fans that, yes Elden Ring is still currently in development and very much alive, not a whole lot of information has been given to us other than that brief teaser trailer. But a recent interview with Xbox head Phil Spencer has shed some light on the upcoming project.

“I've seen actually quite a bit. I've played quite a bit,” Spencer said in the interview. “As somebody who's played all of Miyazaki's games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he's done.”

That’s a pretty bold statement from the guy who created Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but considering the famed George R. R. Martin is on board to help with the world building suddenly that doesn’t seem too surprising.

“I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he's tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it. I love seeing him challenging himself, he's a good friend of mine, expanding his horizons, I think it's a good thing.”

So with so little information about the game still, all we can do is speculate. But if Spencer is playing the game and giving feedback, it could be an indication as to how far along in development they are, and would hopefully mean we’ll get to hear some more concrete info later and possibly even an official release next year.

What do you think? What could Elden Ring look like? What gameplay would you like to see? When do you think it will release? Let us know!