Deathloop is the next highly anticipated game from Arkane Studios, taking players on a groundhog day-style time loop of murder and mayhem. Unfortunately last we heard of it Deathloop had been pushed back to a vague Q2 2021 release date, but a new leak on the PlayStation Store suggests it will be officially launching on May 21st.

Bethesda themselves haven’t announced an official release date yet, but thanks to the PlayStation Store and it’s abundance of leaks recently, pre-orders are now live for Deathloop which revealed the official launch date of May 21st 2021.

The PC release should also launch at the same time, but now that Microsoft has acquired Zenimax Media and subsequently Bethesda and Arkane Studios, the dates may not line up exactly. It will probably be a simultaneous release on PC and PlayStation 5, but we can’t say for sure right now. All we know is that it will be a PS5 exclusive, with no Xbox release in sights just yet (but will come to the Xbox Game Pass for PC on day 1 at least).

Deathloop certainly looks pretty wild, or at least that’s what it seemed like from the most recent gameplay reveal we got, which showed off some actual gameplay and how the whole time loop mechanic works. It had a splash of Dishonored in there at least, but we’ll have to wait for more info on it later down the line.

What do you think? Are you excited for Deathloop? What more are you hoping to see from it? And do you think we will eventually get an Xbox release? Let us know!