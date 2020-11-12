Looks like Nvidia is gearing up to compete against AMD’s RX 6000 GPU lineup, with an enthusiast level RTX 3080 Ti set to compete against the RX 6900 XT, and a few mid range cards like the RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3050 to introduce to the mainstream/entry level market.

AMD’s recently revealed RX 6000 series seems to have put Nvidia in a bit of sweat thanks to the RX 6900 XT offering performance equivalent to the RTX 3090 for $500 less. Due to this, the RTX 3080 Ti will most likely cost around the same price ($999). Whilst the exact specs are still a mystery, recent rumors put Nvidia’s new RTX 30 cards at a January 2021 launch.

Of course, since these are just rumors, take them all with a grain of salt. But so far the leaker in question, Kopite7kimi, has been pretty accurate when it comes to the specs of the RTX 30 series. Now whilst rumors aren’t anything to ever go by, we thought this info would at least be interesting.

RTX 3080 Ti rumored specs

The RTX 3080 Ti is probably one of the more exciting cards to maybe release next year, due to its performance increase over the RTX 3080 whilst still remaining cheaper than the top end RTX 3090.

As for specs, the RTX 3080 Ti is rumored to feature a whopping 10496 CUDA Cores - the same amount found on a 3090 - as well as 20GB of GDDR6 memory. It’s possible that the early rumors of an RTX 3080 20GB edition evolved into this new Ti model instead. The TGP is reportedly the same as the base 3080 model at 320W. No specs were given regarding clock speeds unfortunately.

RTX 3060 rumored specs

The RTX 3060 is also probably one of the most interesting cards of this lineup, as the rumored specs are a bit odd but definitely not unfeasible. If pricing stays the same as the last generation then this would make the RTX 3060 one of the best deals of the RTX 30 series at $349.

As for the specs, the 3060 is rumored to include 3840 CUDA Cores. Memory-wise this is where things get interesting, as the rumors originally suggested 6GB of GDDR6 memory which would make sense. But new leaks are pointing towards 12GB of GDDR6 memory instead in a bid to combat against AMD’s aggressive push for higher VRAM in their new RX 6000 GPUs.

12GB of video memory would of course put the RTX 3060 at a higher memory size than the RTX 3070 and even the RTX 3080, so it is possible that 12GB will not be happening here. But given the pressure from AMD, this isn’t exactly far fetched.

RTX 3050 Ti rumored specs

The RTX 3050 Ti is looking to be quite a formidable card for the entry level market, and a big step up from its predecessor the GTX 1050 Ti. Hopefully we’ll see this card in the $100-$200 range, but given Nvidia’s price hike for the RTX series, we might see it push past $200 by a small amount, but will most likely be $199 by our best guess.

As for specs, the RTX 3050 Ti is rumored to have 3584 CUDA Cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, both of which would be a massive jump up from the 1050 Ti’s original specs.

RTX 3050 rumored specs

Finally, the RTX 3050 will be the lowest of the RTX 30 series lineup but could still provide some decent performance at a great entry price point. The GTX 1050 was $109 at launch, so the RTX 3050 could see a slight price increase up to $149, which would still be a fantastic price for such an upgrade over the predecessor.

The specs on the RTX 3050 are rumored to feature 2304 CUDA Cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory, offering up double the amount of VRAM than the original GTX 1050. If this is the case we could be seeing performance close to the RTX 2060 whilst costing half the price.

RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3050 rumored specs at a glance:

GPU CUDA Cores Memory Launch price RTX 3080 Ti 10496 20GB GDDR6 $999 RTX 3060 3840 6GB/12GB GDDR6 $349 RTX 3050 Ti 3584 6GB GDDR6 $199 RTX 3050 2304 4GB GDDR6 $149

*All specifications are rumored and complete speculation and as such are subject to change.

If these rumors are true, the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti could provide a truly formidable lineup for the entry level graphics card market. The RTX 2060 is a great card for modern gaming, and if these two entry level GPUs can offer close to the same performance for half the price, these would be great cards for those who want next-gen performance on a budget.

What do you think? Are you interested in any of the new cards? Which one are you interested in the most? And what kind of specs are you hoping for that hasn’t been revealed yet? Let us know!