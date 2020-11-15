It’s coming up to Christmas, and we’ve all been really excited by the new graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD. Now whilst these are the more enthusiast level of GPUs, usually the mid-range and mainstream cards find the most popularity due to their ratio between price and performance.

GPUs ain’t cheap, and you can normally find a one for the same price or cheaper than a brand new console - and that’s without the rest of the kit needed for a fully fledged PC setup. But with rising costs now starting to become the new norm, what would you now reasonably pay for a new graphics card?

Money is a fickle thing, and as much as we’d like to see the same GPU successors stay at the same price every year, inflation is a thing and products cost more and more money as time moves on. It sucks, but it’s the natural flow of the economy, or something like that… look I didn’t study economics at college okay?

But Nvidia’s recent leap into the ray tracing industry with their RTX GPUs marked a period where the graphics cards jumped up in price from $299, $379, and $599, to $349, $499, and $699 respectively. This was of course the upgrade from the GTX 1060, GTX 1070, and GTX 1080 to the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, and RTX 2080.

Of course, this wasn’t exactly new considering the jump from the GTX 9 series to the GTX 10 series was fairly similar. But now the RTX 30 cards, whilst at the same price points of the RTX 20 series, are at an all time high for GPU costs.

Maybe this is part of that economical cycle of life, and maybe that’s why the new RTX 30 series and even the new next-gen consoles aren’t quite as expensive as we all thought they would be, because these companies knew the prices were getting out of hand. Or maybe AMD finally brought up the competition with their RX 6000 cards which forced competitors to reduce their prices. Either way, I think we can all agree that the new graphics cards are still pretty expensive.

So with consoles becoming more and more like entry level PC computers, and the costs of PC hardware rising, we want to know what is the most you would reasonably pay for a new GPU?

Do you like to wait for the entry level GPUs and get decent performance at a low price point? Or do you save up for that top end GPU available for best performance? Are graphics cards getting too expensive? And how much is too much money for a new graphics card? Let us know!