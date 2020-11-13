The time has come, as Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has finally arrived today on PC and consoles. The next chapter of the Black Ops franchise takes us back into the time of the Cold War, and gives us the next evolution of the Call of Duty multiplayer and zombies experience.

Whilst Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War certainly looks very good in terms of graphics, what kind of video options are available to us? And how much can we customize them? We dive in and take a look at all the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC graphics settings...

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War graphics settings

Hardware

Display Mode - Windowed/Fullscreen/Windowed (Fullscreen)/Multi-Monitor

Monitor

Refresh Rate

Gameplay V-Sync - Disabled/Enabled

Menu V-Sync - Disabled/Enabled

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency - Disabled/Enabled (Normal)/Enabled (Boosted)

Render Resolution - 44% > 200%

Display Resolution

Aspect Ratio

Display

Colorblind Modes

Field of View - 60 > 120

ADS Field of View - Indepenedent/Affected

Brightness

Framerate Limit - Unlimited/Custom

Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit - 30 > 300

Menu Custom Framerate Limit - 30 > 300

Minimized Game Framerate Limit - 30 > 300

Details & Textures

Texture Quality - Lowest/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Model Quality - Low/Medium/High

HD Game Textures & Models

Special Effects Quality - Medium/High

Screen Space Reflection - Disabled/Low/High

Object View Distance - Low/Medium/High

Shadow & Lighting

Volumetric Lighting - Low/Medium/High

Shadow Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Dynamic Shadows - Disabled/Self Only/All

Special Effects Shadows- Disabled/Enabled

Weapon Shadow- Disabled/Enabled

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing Sun Shadows - Disabled/Medium/High/Ultra

Ray Tracing Local Shadows - Disabled/Medium/High/Ultra

Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion - Disabled/Medium/High/Ultra

Post Processing Effects

Nvidia DLSS - Disabled/Ultra Performance/Performance/Balanced/Quality

Anti-Aliasing Quality - Disabled/Lowest/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Ambient Occlusion Quality - Disabled/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Motion Blur - Disabled/Self Only/Enabled

Motion Blur Quality - Low/Medium/High

Subsurface Scattering - Disabled/Enabled

Order Independent Transparency - Disabled/Low/Medium/High

Advanced

VRAM Usage Target - Low (70%)/Default (80%)/High (90%)

Display Gamma - Computer (sRGB)/HDTV (rec.709)

Display Adapter

Restart Shaders Compilation

So there's a lot of graphics settings available in COD Black Ops Cold War, which is great for us since we can customize a wide range of settings to our liking and get that right balance between graphical quality and performance.

Whilst there are some welcome additions, there are also a couple settings missing that would have been nice to have. A dedicated preset option for instance would have been great for quickly switching to a graphical preset and then tweaking from there, rather than having to adjust each individual option for best performance.

Aside from that though there are some great settings available as well as new ones that are definitely welcome. Returning options like a resolution scale and a self only option for Motion Blur are very welcome indeed.

Some of the new options available are really interesting too though, things like different types of V-Sync, a frame rate limiter for different instances, Order Independent Transparency, and even a VRAM usage target are all great for further customizing our experience and performance in-game.

Lastly, the ray tracing effects added are more welcome than previous iterations, giving us full control over ray tracing sun shadows, local shadows, and ambient occlusion. And the introduction of DLSS technology into BO: Cold War is a great feature no matter the circumstance.

And that's it for all the graphics settings available in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, there's a lot to tinker with here and will certainly allow for a great degree of adjustability and customization when it comes to optimizing the perfect balance between graphical quality and performance. Though some options are missing and sorely missed, the addition of other settings mentioned above are very welcome instead.