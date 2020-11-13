In a sort of cruel, twisted version of fate, the fifth episode of Night City Wire will be debuting next Thursday on November 19th. Keen individuals among you might remember that this was in the fact the original release date for Cyberpunk 2077 before it got delayed a third time.

This episode will apparently be more about the music in Cyberpunk 2077, and will be focusing on everyone’s favorite breathtaking actor Keanu Reeves and his character Johnny Silverhand. There’ll also apparently be a lot more info but CD Projekt Red have been coy about what else will be announced…

“Yo, choombas! Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire!” said the official CP2077 Twitter account. “We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one! Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CET”

“A lot more” and “It's going to be a big one!” makes me think that this episode will be longer than usual, and whilst I don’t want to spread any rumors or anything but… maybe we’ll get a playable demo? That’s probably wishful thinking, but the fact CDPR are being so conservative about it seems to indicate some big news. So it’s either that or a fourth delay.

You can catch the series - which delves more into the details and gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 - on CDPR’s official Twitch Channel.

What do you think? Are you excited for Night City Wire Episode 5? What do you think will be shown off there that CDPR are keeping quiet about? Let us know!