After the PlayStation Store accidentally leaked the official release date of Arkane Studio’s upcoming Deathloop, Bethesda has come in to officially confirm that it will be launching on May 21st 2021. A new release date trailer has been released to mark the occasion, and you can preorder the game now! (Well, kind of).

Deathloop will be launching as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive on May 21st 2021, but will also be launching on PC on the same day. And, thanks to the recent acquisition of Zenimax by Microsoft, and subsequently Arkane Studios, Deathloop will also be available on Game Pass on day 1… presumably at least.

Interestingly, the pre-order situation has gone a bit haywire, and console users can start preordering now whilst Steam users have to wait a little longer. If you do want to preorder on PC straight away though you can do so on the Bethesda.net launcher, but Steam pre-orders will be “available soon.”

As for each available edition of the game, Deathloop can be purchased as a Standard or Deluxe Edition, both of which include the base game and some exclusive bonuses. Deathloop Standard Edition for instance includes the base game, a unique weapon called the “Royal Protector Machete” (annoyingly a PS5 exclusive though), the Storm Rider Colt character skin, and one trinket (which is apparently an equippable buff).

Deathloop Deluxe Edition includes all the content mentioned above as well as the Transtar Trencher unique weapon (another PS5 exclusive), the Eat The Rich Tribunal and .44 Karat Fourpounder unqiue weapons (available on PC), the Party Crasher Colt and Sharp Shooter Julianna character skins, the original game soundtrack selections, as well as two trinkets (equippable buffs).

What do you think? Are you excited for Deathloop? Which edition will you be getting? And how do you feel about those PS5 exclusive weapons? Let us know!