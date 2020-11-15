After nearly a whole year of console exclusivity, the highly acclaimed Nioh 2 will be coming to PC via Steam next year on February 5th 2021. Additionally it will launch on PC as a Complete Edition will all the DLC as well as exclusive PC-specific features and technical enhancements.

Nioh 2 Complete Edition includes the base game as well as all 3 DLCs and an exclusive Valve-themed helmet. In addition, the PC version will include native 4K Ultra HD support, Ultra widescreen compatibility, HDR monitor support, 144Hz monitor support, “consistent” 120fps on compatible systems, and full mouse and keyboard customization.

The first Nioh was a rather strange but very enjoyable soulslike game that felt like a very Anime version of Dark Souls set in Feudal Japan (and came out before Sekiro was even a thing). Whilst it certainly shares a lot of similarities with the Dark Souls series, Nioh has a lot more to offer and stands on its own as a worthy addition to the genre.

If you’re unsure as to what this whole series is about and whether or not you should pick up the sequel, the original Nioh Complete Edition is on sale on Steam right now for a 70% discount.

What do you think? Are you excited for Nioh 2 Complete Edition on PC? Have you played the original? What's your favorite soulslike game so far? Let us know!