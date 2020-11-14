VRAM is the buzzword these days thanks to more and more games utilizing the power of some next-gen graphics cards. AMD has always paved the way for standard VRAM capacities, but Nvidia recently broke out their massive RTX 3090 with a whopping 24GB of VRAM available on the card.

But as games get bigger and more demanding, and that 10GB of VRAM on the RTX 3080 is slowly starting to seem a little small for what the GPU is supposed to be able to achieve, we wanted to ask you what your thoughts are on VRAM and what you think is the best amount of graphics card VRAM?

We’ve already heard the stories about how Nvidia was closely watching the industry and thought 10GB of VRAM would be more than enough for 4K Ultra gaming, but recent news has shown that the 10GB capacity might actually be a bit limited, which even got Nvidia to think about some 20GB and 16GB models for their RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 cards respectively.

At least if you want to go with AMD’s new Radeon RX 6000 series, you’ll be able to sleep comfortably knowing that 16GB is probably enough for 4K gaming these days.

But when will it not be enough, and will that be soon? Or much farther down the line? Will 16GB of VRAM be enough for the next few years before we need to upgrade our GPUs again? Or will we need to think about upgrading next year if/when that starts to become a little limited?

Of course, not all games require 10GB or even 16GB of VRAM, as most modern games will need at least 2GB to get running at the lowest graphics settings, and not everyone will be able to run every game at 4K Ultra these days. So what would the best amount of video memory be for decent performance and graphics settings?

What do you think? What's the best amount of graphics card VRAM? What's the minimum amount for a decent experience? And will we start to get limited by 10GB of video memory soon? Or will that last a long time? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on