Thanks to a recent TV broadcast in Germany, we’ve got some brand new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage to gawk at and obsess over. It’s not a huge amount of gameplay, but the most interesting parts regard new angles of Night City which looks incredible, and a glimpse of the character creator.

The video is of course in German, and unfortunately no one has done the work of translating it yet, though I doubt it’s anything major. The video has been recorded and uploaded to YouTube which allows us to embed the video below for your enjoyment. So thanks, ItsJustComic, for uploading this Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay to YouTube!

If you’re wondering why it’s all cut up, don’t worry, that’s just bits edited around the broadcast that we didn’t need to see like certain cutaways or gameplay we’ve already seen before. But the most impressive aspect is definitely how Night City looks, and the immense sense of verticality.

So far it’s looking pretty polished, and after a recent third delay due to optimization issues with current gen consoles, it’s looking like Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely, probably, maybe launching December 10th. But at least there’s a new Night City Wire Episode this week, where we’ll hopefully see more of what was shown here, and in English this time.

What do you think? Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? What part interested you the most in this gameplay video? And what kind of character will you create? Let us know!