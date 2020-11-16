If you’ve at all been following the recent news of PC hardware and more specifically with graphics cards, you’ll probably have heard of the insane amount of stock shortages for the new RTX 30 series GPUs from Nvidia. Well if you’ve been trying your hardest to buy one in the UK, then a recent statement from ASUS says that you can expect stock levels to rise soon.

“We know the demands for these new 30 series graphics cards are causing frustration for a lot of you,” ASUS said in an official statement. “We see the messages and the comments and we are trying our hardest to get the graphics cards in your hands as quick as we can.”

“To update you all, we are seeing UK shipments increase in November, and we’ll be shipping as fast as possible to distributors and etailers.”

Obviously this is just for the UK stock levels, which might be a bit disconcerting for anyone else around the globe. However, this does mean that shipments are being made and sent out as soon as they can, so it’s most likely other countries and regions will be seeing benefits from this as well not too long after.

ASUS also suggests to check your order status “as frequently as possible” and also to look out for “any direct communication with your chosen vendor.”

As a side note, I discovered this nifty site called NowInStock.net which searches all over the internet and regularly updates stock notifications for various makes and models. It can be useful if you want to track who has some RTX 30 series graphics cards and what model, so I thought that would be interesting to share if you didn’t know about it.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get your hands on an RTX 30 series card? Which one? And will you be going with a specific brand? Let us know!