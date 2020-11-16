Nvidia’s recently released RTX 30 series graphics cards have been plagued by high demand and low supply since launch, so much so that AIB partners are issuing full statements online about when they’ll be in stock again. And even though the RX 6000 series from AMD has been expected to not be a ‘paper launch’, it’s looking like stock levels are going to be a major issue again and has even been compared to the RTX 3080 at launch.

Low stock has always been a big problem for new technologies, but the main issue here is how AMD seemingly prepared for this in advance. It was expected to sell out within minutes, rather than seconds like the RTX 3080. But according to Australian retailers, the supply at launch isn’t looking good for AMD’s new hardware.

Obviously this will differ from retailer to retailer and region to region, so it’s possible that this will only be a problem for those living in sunny Australia when the RX 6000 series launches on November 18th with the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800.

Additionally, it has been reported that the custom AIB variants will be released a week later on November 25th, which has also been expected to launch with limited availability.

So whilst this isn’t exactly breaking news, we thought it worth mentioning in case you were planning on bagging yourself an RX 6000 GPU on launch day and were expecting better chances than Nvidia.

Thankfully, AMD has apparently prepared their partners for potential scalpers who are looking to buy dozens of the new cards and then resell them online at a premium cost. So hopefully we’ll be seeing less graphics cards up for sale for $90,000.

What do you think? Are you looking to grab an RX 6000 GPU at launch? Which one are you thinking of getting? Will you be refreshing the page every second? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on