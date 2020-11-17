Today, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is finally complete, as Halo 4 has officially arrived on PC today ahead of it’s scheduled release time. Bringing brand new PC-specific settings to the collection, this will surely be the definitive way to play Halo 4.

Halo 4 on PC includes customizable mouse and keyboard controls, 60+ FPS and lots more. Along with the start of Season 4 bringing all new unlocks, the PC release also includes Text Chat Filtering, FOV sliders on next-gen Xbox consoles, crossplay, server region selection, updated graphics settings for each Halo title, new multiplayer offerings, as well as various fixes and quality of life improvements for the whole Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Despite being the last game to finish off the series on PC, there will still be support for the Halo Collection in multiplayer and single player. Although chances are performance will be running buttery smooth if any of the previous Halo games are anything to go by, and judging by the Halo 4 PC system requirements, you won’t need anything fancy to run it at a decent frame rate.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo 4 on PC? Will you be downloading it? Have you played any of the other Halo games on PC? What do you think so far? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on