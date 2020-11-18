Ahead of the next Night City Wire episode airing tomorrow, CD Projekt Red have released a “Night City Wire Special” for Cyberpunk 2077 which shows off 10 minutes of gameplay from the current and next-gen consoles including the Xbox One X as well as the recently launched Xbox Series X.

Whilst there’s not any huge information to garner from this, there is the slight hope that this bears well for the final release date on December 10th, which is the new launch date after being delayed a third time due to poor optimization issues on current-gen consoles. So the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is running on a current-gen console with decent performance bodes well at least.

Performance is still a little choppy though, and I imagine the slow walking and driving speeds have something to do with that. As we saw in Watch Dogs Legion, performance dropped whilst driving at fast speeds, so its possible the developers are encountering similar issues on the current-gen consoles.

So yeah, it’s definitely possible that Cyberpunk 2077 is in fact launching on December 10th with no more delays, maybe.

What do you think? What was your favorite part from the gameplay? Do you think this bodes well for the current-gen console release? Let us know your thoughts!