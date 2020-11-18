AMD’s initial RX 6000 lineup is officially launching today, but ahead of the release certain US retailers are warning of “extremely limited” stock at launch. One of which comes from popular hardware retailer Microcenter, and a list of questions and answers that doesn’t exactly inspire hope for the new launch.

Whilst many are already queuing up outside the US retailer to get their hands on a new RX 6800 or RX 6800 XT, a Microcenter Community Admin prepared a short Q&A to make sure that customers are aware of the situation:

Q) Will you have the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series on launch?

A) Yes, we will have the new RX 6000 series cards from our AIB partners, including Sapphire and MSI.

Q) How many will you have in stock?

A) Quantities will be extremely limited at launch, however, we’re expecting additional shipments of GPUs later on launch day and subsequent days. Please note that quantities and shipments vary by store.

Q) How much will the 3000 Series video cards cost?

A) Up-to-date pricing for our cards will be posted on the website upon launch. You can see the full assortment of AMD cards we carry, with up to date inventory and pricing in the AMD graphics cards category.

Q) Will I be able to reserve or buy them online?

A) We will not be offering reservations for in-store pick-up or shipping for these video cards due to the high demand.

Q) Can I buy more than one?

A) We will be limiting purchases at this time to one per household. With limited availability, we want all of our customers to have a chance to be a part of this new product release.

The key takeaway here is that the RX 6800 stock will be very limited at launch, and has been reserved for one GPU per household. They will also not be selling any cards online at all and customers must come into the shop if they want their chances of bagging the new GPU.

Obviously this will help against scalpers who resell the cards at a premium price online, but it's certainly unfair for those who can’t or don’t want to camp outside the building the night before hoping for the chance to buy one. Either way, the situation isn’t great, and definitely sounds like a launch similar to the RTX 3080.

What do you think? Are you planning on getting an RX 6800 GPU? Which version are you hoping to get? And which retailer are you planning to buy from? Let us know!