Time and time again, online store services like Microsoft, Xbox, or even PlayStation have accidentally leaked information not available to the public just yet. After a recent delay from a February release date, Far Cry 6 is now listed to launch on May 25th 2021 according to the Xbox Store.

The recent delay for Far Cry 6 was due to development issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and saw FC6’s release date pushed back from February 18th to a vague ‘first half of fiscal year 2022’. That meant anywhere between April to September 2021 was the newly expected launch date.

But now a May release isn’t so bad after all, being only 3 months from the original release date it’s nothing like Cyberpunk 2077 which recently got delayed a third time, pushing the total months since the original release date to 8 months.

