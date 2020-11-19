Update: It's official, the IO Interactive livestream just ended and the new project that IO Interactive are working on is a new James Bond game titled: Project 007. What's interesting is that this project will be a "wholly original Bond story", with players taking on the role of the infamous secret agent and discovering the origin story of how he got his 00 status.

"Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive," the official website says. "Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story."

What do you think? Are you excited for a new James Bond game? What kind of gameplay do you think we can expect? Let us know!

Original: IO Interactive, the developers behind the popular Hitman games, have announced that they will announce (god it’s like Cyberpunk all over again) a new project today on their official YouTube channel. You can watch the live reveal soon, but unfortunately it’s most likely not another Hitman game.

IO Interactive made the announcement on their Twitter page, where they subsequently revealed the time of the reveal as 6am Pacific Time for everyone living on the US West Coast like Los Angeles, 9am Eastern Time for those living on the US East Coast like New York, and 3pm Central European Time (2pm UK time) for anyone living in Central Europe.

Of course, speculation has run wild as the Hitman developers have not worked on a new IP since before Hitman Absolution. Considering that Hitman 3 will be concluding the recently rebooted trilogy of the famed bald-headed serial killer--I mean professional assassin, it’s likely that a Hitman 4 or spinoff is not on the cards.

Whatever it is, you can catch the reveal in an hour on the official IO Interactive YouTube channel.

What do you think? What could IOI be working on now? Do you think it is another Hitman spinoff? A remake/remaster of one of their older games? Or something new entirely? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on