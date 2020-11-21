Graphics cards are expensive these days, which makes them a big investment. Whether you have all the money to spend or you have to budget yourself, it’s a big decision to make whether the performance is worth the price. And companies like Nvidia and AMD make bold claims sometimes using slightly misleading statistics to promise much improved performance, that all too often ends up being a bit underwhelming at launch.

So with the newly released RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series GPUs, we wanted to know if you have ever bought a new graphics card and its performance is not what you expected?

This could swing either way really, maybe you bought a new GPU and your expectations have actually been exceeded rather than disappointed. Either way we want to know if this has ever happened to you, what did you do, and how did it affect your future purchasing decisions?

Obviously most of us have probably seen the reviews of the new graphics cards, and the new GPUs by Nvidia and AMD certainly are up to snuff when it comes to their promised graphics power. The RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT for instance seem to be absolute powerhouses for 4K gaming, even without some sort of DLSS technology on AMD’s RX 6000 series.

But what about the generation prior? Or the one before that? Maybe even your very first graphics card?

And has that affected your decisions to purchase a new GPU? For instance, do you buy a brand new card on day 1? Or do you wait for more reviews and updates etc.? Or do you even wait for sales when the price is a bit more affordable?

So have you ever bought a brand new graphics card and its performance is not what you expected? Which one was it? What did you do? And has that affected your future purchasing decisions? Let's debate!

