CD Projekt Red have just finished the 5th and final episode of Night City Wire before Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches on December 10th (for real this time, maybe). It was a pretty action packed episode and gave lots of interesting new information and gameplay, separate from the current and next-gen console gameplay released a couple days ago.

This episode focused mainly on the titular character of Johnny Silverhand played by Keanu Reeves, as well as a detailed look into the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack and score, another look at the JALI facial capture software, some in-game rewards and items as well as a brand new gameplay trailer.

Johnny Silverhand

A new trailer was revealed giving a much closer look at Keanu Reeves' character in CP2077, including his role and how the character will be portrayed. It also looks like we'll actually be getting to play as the infamous Johnny Silverhand in certain sequences. Check it out below:

A behind the scenes video was also revealed on what it was like for Keanu Reeves to bring the character to life and what it was like to work with him. If you're a big Keanu Reeves fan then this should get your heart throbbing.

What's interesting here is hearing what Reeves has to say about the game, including how much freedom characters have and different directions they can go. It's certainly a peek behind the curtain of what the gameplay and story will be like, but it's only 3 weeks until release now so we'll be finding out officially soon enough.

Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack and score

There's no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 has a great selection of music judging by the gameplay videos of past Night City Wire episodes and the countless trailers released already. So if you're a music lover, or just plain interested, this behind the scenes video has a lot of juicy stuff.

For instance, CP2077 apparently includes artists from all around the world who have written and produced songs specifically for the game. There's also a song/score for every quest in the game and ended up with around 7.5 hours of music in total.

There's also a special option for streamers and content creators that turns off all licensed music in case of any issues with copyright takedowns etc. Check out the behind the scenes video below if you're interested:

JALI facial capture

Last month, JALI Research Inc already released an extensive video into this facial capture software that we already covered. But here's a much quicker and more exciting breakdown of how it works and why the team used it:

Digital and in-game rewards

CD Projekt Red didn't spend much time on this section as they said more information will be revealed in the future. Apparently everyone has access to these rewards regardless of the platform they will be playing on. These in-game rewards and items are separate from the already-included bonuses with the game like an official artbook, the original soundtrack, as well as a digital comic.

The gist of it is that you can earn in-game rewards for Cyberpunk 2077 by doing various tasks. One of which that was described was linking your game to your GOG account which would reward you with the Wolf School Jacket, and can even reward you with some exclusive items in other games like special items for the Gwent card game.

There was a few cool items on show, but they didn't look like anything more than cosmetic, and the fact that CDPR said "link your game" rather than 'link your game account' sounds like you can still earn the rewards by playing offline, but will obviously need to connect online at some point to link them.

More information is needed to confirm this but thought it would be interesting if anyone was worried about the game needing to be always online. Obviously we'd love to hear your thoughts on this in the discussion area below!

Cyberpunk 2077 new gameplay

Finally, to finish off the Night City Wire Episode 5 livestream, CD Projekt Red gave us another new gameplay trailer which featured some more action and even some bits from that German preview video we saw not too long ago.

So that's it from the latest episode of Night City Wire! What was your favorite part from it? Did you watch it live? And will you be listening to the official soundtrack tonight? Let us know!