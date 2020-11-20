The brand new next-gen graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD have been in pretty high demand, no surprise there. However, Nvidia previously stated that the RTX 30 series shortages will continue to last until the end of 2020, but a recent earnings call with investors revealed that this might last even further into 2021 than expected.

“Given industry-wide capacity constraints and long cycle times, it may take a few more months for product availability to catch up with demand,” said Colette Kress, Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer.

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang also chimed in by saying: “we would appreciate shorter cycle times. We would appreciate more agile supply chains. But you know the world is constrained at the moment. And so, we just have to make the best of it.”

Of course, it is in the best interests of Nvidia to sell these cards, as their quarterly gaming revenue was up by 37% year-on-year which was attributed to the high demand for the RTX 30 series. No sales equals no revenue. So hopefully we’ll see production trying to catch up as much as possible, but don’t expect a sudden increase in stock availability until well into 2021.

