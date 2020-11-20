This week sees another duo of free games you can download from the Epic Games Store, and as is usual, one is a pretty big title to sink your teeth into and the other is a small indie game. So get downloading as Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door are free on the Epic Games Store this week.

Elite Dangerous is a well known space sim where you can fly, mine, or fight your way to success, and it has a pretty expansive universe to explore. What’s more, in celebration of the upcoming Odyssey DLC that will let you actually land on planets in boots-on-the-ground gameplay and gunplay, the previous ‘Horizons’ DLC is completely free to all players now:

“Elite Dangerous: Horizons brings planetary landings to the Elite Dangerous galaxy, together with weapon crafting, ship-launched fighters and exhilarating multicrew co-op action. This premium expansion also allows players to put wheels on the ground and explore the galaxy up-close with the SRV Scarab ground vehicle, and access to many surface star ports and other locations.”

On top of that, Elite Dangerous includes support for all manner of VR headsets as well as full HOTAS support for the ultimate simulator experience.

So with that said, let’s dive into this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store…

Elite Dangerous

“Take control of your own starship in a cutthroat galaxy. Elite Dangerous is the definitive massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open world adventure to the modern generation with an evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way.”

The World Next Door

“A mix of lightning-fast puzzle battles, powerful storytelling, and immersive visual novel elements, The World Next Door follows Jun, a rebellious teen trapped in a parallel realm inhabited by magical creatures, who must find her way home before time runs out.”

So that’s it for this week’s Epic Games Store free games! Make sure to claim your copies before next Thursday (26th November) and they'll be yours to keep forever. Looks like next week we’ll be getting the iconic MudRunner game so make sure you stick that in your calendars as well!

What do you think? Which game are you more excited to play? And what's your favorite free game you've received from the Epic Games Store?