Nvidia’s GeForce Now service is arguably one of the better streaming services out there given its cheap costs thanks to not having to actually buy games on another platform, instead linking the games you already own and streaming from there. However, some support was lacking up until now, and that was the use of iOS Apple devices like iPhones and iPads.

Thankfully, iOS users can now start using GeForce NOW on their devices by using safari and logging into the GeForce Now website. Unfortunately, keyboard and mouse support is not included so you’ll be limited to playing games that support gamepads, and on top of that you’ll have to find one that actually connects to your phone.

Nevertheless, GeForce Now has, up until this point, been exclusive to Android mobile devices, and the inclusion of iOS devices will certainly open up the service to more people. The fact that you’ll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 even at launch on your iPhone whilst sitting on the bus is pretty incredible, and Nvidia even offers a free version for you to test out.

Of course, the free version is a little limited at only 1 hour session lengths and Standard Access to servers. A Founders Edition on the other hand grants priority access as well as an extended session length and can even take advantage of ray tracing effects and DLSS for better performance.

So if you’ve ever been a bit wary of trying out the service, maybe now’s a good time to test out the waters.

So what do you think? Do you use GeForce NOW? If so, what do you think of it? And if not, then why not? Is it price? The number of supported games? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the discussion area below!