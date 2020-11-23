We are just over 2 weeks away from the official launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt Red recently gave us some updated PC system requirements that also included 1440p, 4K, and ray tracing specs. However, the new Radeon RX 6000 series was suspiciously missing from those RT requirements.

Turns out that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t actually support ray tracing on the new RX 6000 graphics cards like the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 at launch. Replying to the official updated PC system requirements post on Twitter, one fan asked what the ray tracing specs would like for the new AMD GPUs, to which Marcin Momot, the Global Community Lead at CDPR, said:

“Not for the release but we are working together with AMD to introduce this feature as soon as we can.”

Of course, this contradicts our previous post that ray tracing will work on AMD GPUs at launch, but that was more to do with the ray tracing tech not being proprietary to Nvidia, rather than actual support for AMD graphics cards.

You can check out the ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 in action in the video below, to see if you'll be missing out on anything:

Of course, CDPR have been working closely already with Nvidia to bring ray tracing to Night City for a long time now. But with December 10th coming pretty quickly, those of you who managed to snag a new RX 6000 graphics card will have to wait until you can enable the ray tracing features in CP2077.

To be honest though, looking at the footage above, whilst Cyberpunk certainly looks great with ray tracing enabled the base game already looks good without it. So whilst you may be disappointed, know that it will still look great before an eventual patch comes out to add support.

What do you think? Have you bought a new RX 6000 GPU? What do you think of the ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077? Is it worth it? Or do you think the game looks good enough already that it doesn’t matter? Let us know!