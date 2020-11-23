As we draw closer and closer to the official launch date of Cyberpunk 2077, the excitement is slowly starting to build up again. However, maybe a little bit too much now, as physical copies of the game are now in warehouses, some sneaky people have managed to get their hands on a copy and uploaded 20 minutes of gameplay online.

This is more of a warning than an announcement though; as we here at Game Debate are aware, many of you have been keeping far away from any possible spoilers to Cyberpunk 2077. As such, we thought it would be good to let you know that this is happening and to be wary of any spoilers online. Obviously we won’t be posting the gameplay ourselves, and do not condone anyone to post the leaked gameplay in the discussion area below.

The good news is that the only gameplay which has been leaked (so far) is only 20 minutes of the opening section of the game and only features the Nomad lifepath. Whilst this would still be considered a significant spoiler for some, most of the gameplay is spent doing, well, pretty much nothing. 20 minutes of the opening of the game is also a far cry from the likes of ‘Darth Vader is Luke’s father’ type of story spoiler. So honestly, nothing significant should be spoiled for you.

On the upside though, with physical copies getting sent out to warehouses now ready for dispatch, this means that we are pretty much on the last leg of the journey to official launch. So if there have ever been any doubts about December 10th being the actual, final release date, those can now be cast aside knowing that Cyberpunk 2077 is more likely than ever before officially launching on December 10th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? Have you seen the leaked gameplay? From minor to major, how do you feel about spoilers in general? Please kindly leave spoilers out of the comments below!

