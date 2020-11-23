The upcoming bald-headed assassin (actually, scratch that-- serial killer is more like it) game is launching in January 2021, and IO Interactive has just announced that they will be working with Intel in order to “provide the best possible performance and optimization for our PC players in HITMAN 3,” including the addition of ray tracing support in a post-launch update.

In an official blog post, IO Interactive said that they are working closely with Intel to optimize Hitman 3 for launch as well as in future updates after the official release. These tweaks and improvements will be released throughout 2021 apparently and will “improve the experience of playing on a high-end PC and multi-core CPUs.”

According to the post, these optimizations will include: “enhancing HITMAN 3 for PC players with 8+ core CPUs,” which will mean more and denser crowds in the Dubai location, and even more complex destructibility in Dartmoor. On top of that, IOI will also be implementing Variable Rate Shading (VRS): “a technique that allows us to prioritize GPU resources where they have the biggest impact.”

Finally, Hitman 3 will see support for ray tracing later in 2021, well after the game’s official launch. What exact ray tracing techniques will be used, or whether it will also include the two previous Hitman games, Hitman 2 and Hitman (2016), has not been revealed yet. But IO Interactive said they will be sharing more details soon on what PC gamers can expect when Hitman 3 launches in January 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hitman 3? What about ray tracing support? What kind of ray tracing techniques do you think they will implement? Let us know your thoughts!