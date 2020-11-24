A while ago CD Projekt Red revealed that the main campaign for Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter because not that many people actually finished The Witcher 3. This obviously led to a little bit of controversy, but perhaps the biggest worry was cutting down on content when so many people love the extensive amount of content which made the world of The Witcher 3 feel so real and vibrant.

Well, if you’ve been worried that CP2077 would be a shorter game, don’t fret because it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 may have a shorter main story, but it's definitely not a small game.

CDPR’s QA Lead, Lukasz Babiel, recently posted a screenshot of their time playing Cyberpunk, showing a whopping 175 hours of total playtime. What’s more is that Babiel revealed he still hasn’t done everything that there is to offer, and this is only on the Nomad lifepath.

Given the vast differences between each lifepath, and the major influences it can have on the game’s events and story, we’re looking at a lot of total playtime available in CP2077. Just to clarify that is indeed hours to minutes, coming in at 175 hours and 43 minutes of playtime.

For anyone who tried to complete absolutely everything in The Witcher 3, you’ll know that it can take anywhere from 150-250 hours, so it looks like we may see the same sort of thing in Cyberpunk.

Of course, Babiel also revealed that this is a “slow paced” playthrough where he is playing on the hardest difficulty and taking it a lot more stealthily, looting everything, and using “every feature the game has to offer.” In other words, he’s taking his time.

What do you think? Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? Did you play The Witcher 3? How long did you play it for in total? And what are your thoughts on game length? Let us know!