Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling technology (DLSS) has been a massive success for the Green Team, significantly increasing performance whilst retaining very similar clarity and quality. But the lack of a DLSS alternative by AMD has been on everyone’s mind lately thanks to the recent launch of the Radeon RX 6000 series. Now AMD has reconfirmed that their FidelityFX Super Resolution tech will be cross platform and open source.

“We’re not ready to discuss the details of that yet because our goal is a little bit opposite of our competitors, our goal is we want it to work across everything,” said Scott Herkelman, CVP and GM for Graphics Business Unit at AMD.

This means that not only could we see the technology used on different platforms and hardware, including Nvidia and Intel GPUs as well as even consoles, but it will also be able to be enabled across any game without any training for that specific title.

“We’ll work with Intel, we’ll work with Nvidia, we’ll work with our stuff of course, and [game developers] were hoping to make it broad enough that it can work cross platform and that’s going to take some time. We don’t want a performance hit, we want really good scaling, really good high quality imagery, and so we still have some work to do there and as soon as we get more information that we can share with you we would love to and we will, but it’s just going to take us a little bit more time because the game developers over the last couple years gave us very strong feedback: ‘please don’t produce a proprietary API it just doesn’t do anyone any good’.”

Currently, Nvidia’s DLSS only works on a per game basis, training an AI and coding it for every game that includes it. This means you can’t just turn on the setting and expect it to work on any game you play, and instead you have to pick from a small list of games that support it.

Granted that list is still growing as more and more games include DLSS implementation, but AMD’s equivalent will be a more generalized approach to the technology, and the reason it’s taking so long is that it’s a lot of work to make sure that happens.

“Our commitment is, we will have a Super Resolution technology but our commitment is to make it open, accessible for everyone - game developers, if they choose to implement it, it will work across everyone and be highly optimized so that way they get the best performance.”

Herkelman continued to iterate how much AMD is working on the Super Resolution technology: “we’re diligently working on it, putting a tremendous amount of resources on it, but it’s in partnership with our console and our game development partners, it’s in partnership - not exclusive, just development inside AMD.”

What do you think? Have you used Nvidia’s DLSS tech? What did you think of it? Are you excited for an open source, cross platform alternative to DLSS from AMD? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on