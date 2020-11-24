Guerrilla Games are still hard at work fixing and optimizing the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn, which is quite the dedication this long after launch. Update 1.08 is out now for HZD along with the official release on GOG, and it fixes some crash issues and performance improvements as well as adding cloud saves and achievements to the Epic Games Store version.

“With Patch 1.08, we are also introducing an update to our Epic SDK, adding features such as Cloud Saves and Achievements!” However, Guerrilla Games noted that unfortunately achievements will not unlock retroactively, which means players will have to restart their playthrough of Horizon: Zero Dawn in order to unlock them.

With that said, let’s take a look at the Update 1.08 patch notes and known issues…

Horizon Zero Dawn update 1.06 Patch notes:

Crash Fixes

Fixed an audio crash when using mono audio devices

Fixed a crash that could happen in certain circumstances on 5.1 audio devices

Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur during Shader optimization

Fixed a crash in PlacementMeshUpdateJob that occurred on machines with more than 16 cores

Fixed a start-up crash for CPUs that do not support AVX instructions

Audio Improvements

Potential fix for dialogue sounding metallicy and blown out for some users

Functionality Improvements

Epic SDK updated to latest version and now supports platform features like Achievements and Cloud Saves

GOG SDK integrated for launch on GOG.com

Performance Improvements

Improved VRAM budgeting which should help prevent VRAM-related instability and improve general performance and reduce micro-stutters

Improved Clouds performance on high and ultra settings

Improved swap-chain buffering to allow for smoother frame-pacing

Graphical Improvements

Fixed clouds looking pixelated in certain windowed resolutions

Added FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening functionality to Graphics Settings

KNOWN ISSUES

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

It’s a shame that HDR is still not working correctly, but at least we have some performance improvements as well as some audio and functionality improvements along with the usual crash fixes. Either way, Horizon Zero Dawn is looking to be pretty stable now, and is in a much better position than it was earlier at launch.

What do you think? Are you still playing HZD? Are you still experiencing performance issues? Have you been waiting to get the game? And would you say it is now in a decent state to purchase for those who waited? Let us know!