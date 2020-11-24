Games are getting thicc. It’s not uncommon to see download sizes exceed 50GB now, or even 100GB (and in the case of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, over 200GB). Yet despite the internet speed average across the world slowly increasing, more and more gamers are getting frustrated at slow download speeds and large game file sizes, according to a recent study.

According to the report, a third (33%) of gamers are apparently “routinely frustrated by slow download speeds”, and 58% of ‘expert level’ players have experienced frustration at some point with their download speeds.

This is also considering that there has been a major switch in demand recently, as more gamers are now preferring digital games over physical copies. According to the same report, 66% of players preferred to get physical copies of their games back in 2018, whereas a new report suggests that 63% now prefer to download games digitally.

This is even further corroborated by gaming laptops that don’t even include CD drives, or the most recent PlayStation 5 console which offered a discless edition for $100 less, which would then force players to download their games digitally over getting a physical copy.

Obviously these statistics have a lot more to do with console players than PC gamers, as the rise of store launchers like Steam has made buying and downloading games easier than ever before on the PC platform.

According to Ookla’s Global Speed Index, the average download speed across the globe has increased from 70.72Mbps this time last year, up to 87.84Mbps, that’s an increase of nearly 20Mbps in just a year.

But are game sizes increasing at a faster rate than internet speeds? Or is this just a select few games in recent years that have exceeded massive download sizes? Assassins Creed: Valhalla for instance is the third game in the recently rebooted trilogy, and comes in at 50GB required storage space. Whilst the previous two entries, Assassins Creed: Origins and Assassins Creed: Odyssey have only required 42GB and 46GB respectively. So an 8GB jump in 3 years isn’t a whole lot.

We’ve briefly touched on this topic before, but didn’t focus quite as much on internet speeds, so we thought with these new data statistics we could revisit this topic as we get close to the holidays and see how everyone feels now.

So what do you think? Do you prefer physical or digital copies of games? Are you frustrated by slow download speeds? What is your average download speed? And are games really getting a lot bigger? Or is that just a select few titles in recent years? Let us know!

