In the wake of the surprise third delay for Cyberpunk 2077, it was revealed that the reason for it was due to current-gen console performance, and that the game was “ready for the PC”. Seemingly to curb worries of a fourth delay, CD Projekt Red released a new gameplay video showcasing current and next-gen Xbox console gameplay, and this week they have released another one specifically for PlayStation.

The video above features a day in the life of V and his buddy Jackie who we’ve seen in pictures and gameplay already. It takes place at the very start of the Nomad lifepath so there’s nothing huge to spoil. But obviously if you’re trying to go into Cyberpunk 2077 as blind as possible then maybe you shouldn’t watch it. If you are interested then check it out below:

If you didn’t watch the video, then at least know that performance is looking better which means more than likely CP2077 will be actually launching on December 10th. Plus, physical copies have already been sent to warehouses and some people have gotten their hands on retail copies before launch. So yeah, December 10th won’t be changing.

One detail that was mentioned in the video is confirmation that there will be a day 1 patch that will fix various bugs and glitches as well as improvements to the graphics and performance. The PlayStation 5 gameplay was captured on the game running in backwards compatibility mode, and a free update will be released sometime next year for next gen consoles.

If you haven’t already checked, CDPR has just updated the official Cyberpunk 2077 PC system requirements to also include 1440p, 4K, and ray tracking specs.

