Rockstar Games have been notorious for creating some of the most vivid and lived-in worlds you can experience, with Red Dead Redemption being their latest and greatest entry. If you haven’t bought yourself a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 yet but want to enjoy the online aspect, then good news! Red Dead Online will become a standalone title on December 1st for just $5.

“For the first time, new players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer,” Rockstar announced, “including access to all future content updates.”

That $5 price tag is only an introductory price though at a 75% discount. That discount will last up until February 15th 2021, so you have a whole 2 and a half months to get RDO at a very reasonable price. Plus, like the statement above says, you’ll get access to all past and future free content updates.

Since Red Dead Online uses the exact same map as the Single Player campaign of Red Dead Redemption 2, RDO will be a whopping 123GB in size for both PC and console versions. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will be able to play Red Dead Redemption Online via backwards compatibility.

The Single Player Story Mode of RDR2 may also be purchased separately from Red Dead Online, though no details were given if there would be a discount applied for purchasing the Online portion separately.

Red Dead Online will be available as a standalone game on December 1st via Steam, the Rockstar Games Launcher, the Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, or PlayStation Store.

