Marvels Avengers was perhaps one of the biggest flip flops of 2020, going from one of the least interested games of the year, to one of the most anticipated and all the way back down again. It didn’t exactly achieve critical acclaim and was panned by critics and players, and according to a recent financial call for Square Enix, still hasn’t earned back it’s development costs yet.

A while ago it was reported that the weak sales of Marvel's Avengers had resulted in an operating loss of $48 million in the HD Games sub-segment between April and September this year, right when Marvel's Avengers had launched.

The most recent financial call was translated and saw Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda respond back to these reports. When someone asked whether the HD Games sub-segment would have turned a profit if not for the Avengers game, Matsuda replied: “Absent factors associated with “Marvel’s Avengers,” the sub-segment would have been in the black.”

They added that other factors also contributed towards higher spending for development costs: “In addition to the amortization of that game’s development costs, another significant factor associated with the title was the fact that we undertook a major advertising campaign at the time of its launch to make up for delays in our marketing efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

At the same time though, SE thinks that there is still hope for the mighty Avengers thanks to the new Kate Bishop DLC coming next month as well as an update for next-gen consoles sometime next year: “Our intention is first and foremost to work to expand sales in order to improve its profitability.”

So it looks like Square Enix hasn’t given up hope on Marvels Avengers yet, which you could see as a noble thing considering so many games these days just get abandoned after underperforming, plus the addition of free DLC is always a plus. But whether Marvel’s Avengers has the core structure to remain a significant title over the years remains to be seen. It’s just all the more heartbreaking to know that this is what the recent Deus Ex franchise died for.

