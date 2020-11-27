The launch of Watch Dogs: Legion has been a bit rocky to say the least, with performance issues and game breaking bugs plaguing the third installment since release. Ubisoft still hasn’t officially fixed the save game problem, but they have now added a manual save option in the latest update, as well as announcing that multiplayer has been delayed until 2021.

Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer was set to launch on December 3rd, not only allowing you and a group of friends to roam the streets together, but also as part of their free post-launch content with exclusive co-op missions, PvP modes and more. But it looks like Ubisoft will be focusing their efforts on the Single Player portion before tackling the multiplayer.

“As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021,” Ubisoft said in an official post. “This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode.”

Those game issues include the aforementioned save game bug, which saw some players getting stuck on loading screens after quitting the game. If you force quit Watch Dogs 3 during that loading screen hang, it could cause your save game file to get corrupted.

Luckily, the absence of a manual save option so players can make backup their saves has been solved, as the latest Watch Dogs Legion 2.20 update has just released bringing more improvements and fixes to PC:

------------

Watch Dogs Legion update 2.20 patch notes:

Global

Fixed an issue that could cause longer load times when exiting to the main menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause save games to get corrupted.

Fixed an issue that could cause lost progress during Borough Uprising missions when loading back into the game.

PC

Added a manual save game button to the Pause Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause a Borough to not be liberated despite the player having completed all necessary activities.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to load a save game over save file slot when playing with Permadeath enabled, resulting in an infinite loading screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause save games to get corrupted after a crash or freeze.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when one or all Operatives die.

Added CPU optimization that increases framerate on high end PCs in DirectX 12 mode.

Fixed an issue that caused the game’s framerate to drop significantly when looking at water or reflective surfaces.

Fixed an issue that could cause Operatives to go missing after the game crashed.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to become pixelated with DLSS enabled and playing on the lowest available resolution.

Fixed an issue that caused Reflection, Ambient Occlusion and Subsurface Scattering to not save their value after changing the graphic quality from Custom to Low/Ultra and back.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash under certain rendering conditions.

Fixed an issue where some players would see a “Dunia Demo” error message and be unable to launch the game.

Added further stability improvements and fixes to the game to prevent crashes.

Stadia

Fixed an issue that allowed players to load a save game over save file slot when playing with Permadeath enabled, resulting in an infinite loading screen.

Ubisoft+

Fixed missing English localization for Russian users.

------------

Finally, Ubisoft also mentioned that, in place of multiplayer in December, there will be more improvements and quality of life features coming next month. These include stability improvements and “further graphics optimizations for PC to reach our goal of consistent 60FPS for higher end GPUs.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer? Are you still noticing any performance issues? And did you unfortunately encounter the save game corruption issue? Let us know!