Good news for those wanting to cash in on the Smart Access Memory craze but don’t want to upgrade just yet to a 500 series chipset, as some companies have released unofficial BIOS updates that now support the new SAM tech from AMD on 400 series motherboards including B450 and X470 boards.

AMD recently revealed their official Ryzen 5000 series processors based on the Zen 3 architecture as well as their next-gen Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, during which they revealed a new technology known as ‘Smart Access Memory’ which allows the new CPUs to access all the memory available on their GPUs.

Unfortunately this tech was only available when using the holy trinity of the latest AMD hardware: Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, and 500 series motherboards. But now some unofficial updates have been released for the B450 and X470 boards that allow support for Smart Access Memory.

ASRock was apparently the first one to issue an unofficial update, with Gigabyte, ASUS, and MSI all following suit shortly after. If you are using a 400 series motherboard and want to use the latest Smart Access Memory technology, then have a look out for the AGESA v2 1.1.0.0 BIOS update from your chipset manufacturer.

Obviously these are unofficial updates that have been released ahead of time, as an official BIOS update will be available in January from all motherboard manufacturers.

Interestingly, there have been rumors online of motherboard manufacturers bringing support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs to their 300 series motherboards, and subsequently will be bringing SAM tech to those older chipsets as well.

AMD is also planning to work with both Intel and Nvidia in order to bring the Smart Access Memory tech to their hardware, by letting Intel CPUs work with AMD GPUs, and Nvidia GPUs to work with AMD CPUs. Nvidia is also reportedly working with Intel to create their own SAM tech to work for Nvidia and Intel hardware combos.

Whenever it comes, it's certainly an exciting feature as it's essentially a free performance boost depending on the game you’re playing.

What do you think? Have you been using Smart Access Memory? What do you think of it? And are you excited for the tech to support Nvidia and Intel hardware in the future? Let us know!