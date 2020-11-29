With the recent third delay of Cyberpunk 2077 due to performance issues on current gen consoles, CD Projekt Red have released gameplay videos for the current and next gen consoles showing off decent performance. Thankfully, this also means we can now fully compare the game’s graphics between PC and console.

Courtesy of the one and only Cycu1, this graphics comparison showcases the opening scenes of the Nomad lifepath in Cyberpunk 2077. So if you want to know just how much better PC players have got it compared to console players, then you can check out the video below:

Without surprise CP2077 looks significantly better on PC, but consoles still look pretty good to say the least. What’s most prominent is just how much blurrier the PlayStation 4 Pro gameplay is, but it’s likely the original video was rendering at 1080p whereas the PC version was probably running at 4K.

Aside from that though, almost everything about the PC version is much improved, including the lighting, shadows, textures etc. Obviously this will most likely be down to ray tracing effects present on the PC version, and even though Cyberpunk is releasing on next-gen consoles, they won’t get an update supporting the new graphics and ray tracing features until next year.

What do you think? Were you expecting that much of a graphical difference? How do you feel about the PS4 Pro quality? Let us know your thoughts!