Good ole GOG (or, GOGOG for short, heh) has recently revealed that the entire Batman: Arkham series is now on GOG along with a few other Batman titles including the TellTale Batman series and even the LEGO Batman game. So if you like DRM free games and want to check out one of the best game series out there, then why not treat yourself this Black Friday week as all the games are on great discounts!

The infamous Batman: Arkham series includes the original trilogy of games from Rocksteady like Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight as well as the prequel by WB Games Batman: Arkham Origins. All 4 of which are currently at a staggering discount of 75% off on GOG!

The Batman Telltale series also includes the 2 seasons of content from Telltale including Batman: The Telltale Series and Batman: The Enemy Within. And if you want a bit more lighthearted fun, then all 3 LEGO Batman games include LEGO Batman: The Videogame, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. All of which are on the same 75% discount.

So if you’re in the mood for some caped crusader crime fighting then this would be a great time given the huge discounts on offer. There’s something here for all fans of the Gotham Knight at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Batman collection on GOG? Which one(s) will you be picking up? And what is your favorite Batman game from this selection? Let us know!

