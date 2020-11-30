It’s safe to say that pretty much everyone has been blown away by the quality and attention to detail in MS Flight Sim ever since it officially launched, as it’s not just a great sim but a great looking one too. But for those of you that have been excited for the promised VR update won’t have to wait much longer it seems, as Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting VR support in December.

The news came from a recent developer Q&A live stream where Asobo confirmed that Microsoft Flight Simulator will be compatible with any SteamVR headset, which is a lot of them. So if you have the Valve Index, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, or HP Reverb headsets then you’re all good, as long as SteamVR supports your headset then you’re all set to play MS Flight Sim in VR.

Additionally, Microsoft Flight Sim will be getting another world update in January, this time focusing on the UK following the recent USA and Japan updates. On top of that, Asobo is planning to introduce Helicopters to the game for 2022, and they are officially working on DirectX12 support.

What do you think? Are you excited to experience MS Flight Sim in VR? Where will you go first? And what world update would you like to see after the UK? Let us know!