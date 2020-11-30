All stock shortage notes aside, the upcoming RX 6900 XT from AMD is set to be a monster GPU compared to Nvidia’s own competition. The RX 6900 XT is set to go toe to toe with the RTX 3090 itself in terms of performance and for a cool $500 cheaper. But a recent image shows that the RX 6900 XT can apparently reach a maximum GPU clock speed of 3.0GHz.

Thanks to Twitter user Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_), who managed to gain access to the BIOS for the reference card models, we can see that the upcoming RX 6900 XT has a maximum GFX Clock (Graphics Processor Frequency) of 3000MHz. Additionally, the RX 6800 XT appears to have a hard cap at 2800MHz.

What’s interesting here is that limit on the RX 6800 XT, as many people have tried to push the 6800 XT past that number but with no luck. It appears as though this is a way of AMD preventing a cheaper model of the card from reaching the performance of a GPU nearly twice the price, especially when both cards have the exact same clock speeds and TGP.

Card Game Clock Boost Clock Compute Units Infinity Cache Memory TBP Price Launch Date RX 6900 XT 2015MHz 2250Mhz 80 128MB 16GB GDDR6 300W $999 December 8th RX 6800 XT 72 $649 November 18th RX 6800 1815Mhz 2105Mhz 60 250W $579

The RX 6900 XT officially launches on December 8th, but if you’re looking to get a custom AIB variant you may want to wait until the end of January next year before splashing out on one.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6900 XT? Are you looking to get one? How do you think it will perform compared to the RTX 3090? Let us know!