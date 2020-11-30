Black Friday is now pretty much finished as Cyber Monday usually marks the last day of the festive deals-a-thon where massive prices get dropped on some of the hottest items before Christmas. This year has seen a lot of great deals for PC gamers, so we wanted to know if you got anything special or interesting during the recent sales?

These can range anywhere from new PC hardware to new games, or maybe even a fridge magnet if that’s your thing. As long as it is related to gaming in some way then let us know! Let’s spread the festive joy and get the Christmas gift shopping/unwrapping feeling off to an early start.

Maybe you managed to bag yourself one of the brand new graphics cards like an RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT? Or maybe you saw how cheap Red Dead Redemption 2 was in the sales and finally decided to pick it up? Or maybe you've been looking at a specific video game replica item or a cosplaying costume and you just had to get it in the sale?

I for one recently purchased a new gaming chair as I’ve never actually had one and thought it was just a cheap gimmick to lull gamers into buying a product that they can get for way cheaper. Oh how wrong I was. I never knew a gaming chair to work so many wonders and yet here we are, plus it was at a fantastic discount that they were practically giving them away.

And you know what? Cyber Monday isn't exactly over just yet so if you've managed to find a great deal yourself then why not let everyone else know so that we can all benefit from it?

So what do you think? What gaming goodies did you get for Black Friday 2020? Was it hardware? Or a new game? Or some gaming-related items? And have you spotted any great Cyber Monday deals? Let's debate!

