Hey what a surprise, one of the biggest and most anticipated games in the last decade is seeing more pre-orders than any game before that CD Projekt Red has developed. In a recent Q3 earnings call, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said that Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-orders are “visibly higher” when compared to The Witcher 3.

“We are really happy about the preorder level right now is visibly higher than anything we had shipped on The Witcher and it keeps increasing at the expected pace comparing to The Witcher sales, historically. So, from just perspective, everything goes according to the plan and the results are really good.”

Additionally, CDPR has seen a significant chunk of those Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders as digital rather than physical copies: “the expected ratio between digital and physical on our sales, as we see it on preorders, digital is very strong,” Nielubowicz said, “how far we'll go? We honestly speaking do not know, definitely farther than we had on The Witcher 3 and definitely more than 50% should come from the digital channel.”

Of course, this isn’t all that surprising as digital sales start to become more prevalent than physical copies, and as time goes on games generally go on more digital sales than their physical counterparts. But a large part of pre-orders being digital shows there is a shift happening within the industry and audiences.

“The history of Witcher 3 shows the longer the game is on the markets, the more -- the split shifts towards digital again. On Witcher 3, it's vast majority. And on Witcher 2 and 1, it's -- let's say 99% of the revenues we generate are digital. So, this is the only direction that can be expected in that near and longer term.”

Finally, the deferred revenue (money received for goods that have not yet been earned) for Q3 2020 increased by PLN 77.7 million - which is approximately $20.7 million - and is apparently “the biggest increase of deferred revenues we ever experienced,” obviously in no thanks directly to pre-orders of CP2077.

What do you think? Have you pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077? Was it a digital or physical copy? Do you normally go digital or physical? Let us know!

