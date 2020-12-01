In a recent interview, Bungie CEO Pete Parsons talked about several things, mostly about the split with Activision back in January 2019, but Parsons also touched on and revealed that they are currently working on brand new projects and have been already for 3 years now.

On the split with Activision, Parsons mentioned that their desire for the studio is always “for creative independence.” Back then that meant more control over their hit Destiny 2 which has now gone free to play, but it also transcribes to any future projects in development as well.

“So we started about three years ago, Jason [Jones] and Jonny Ebbert and Zach Russell and a few of us started working on new incubations,” Parsons said. “Incubations” here means early productions of new titles, but is more about building a good team to work with than it is about actually creating a game worthy of publishing, though these new incubations Parsons is talking about apparently “continue to really show promise”.

“Actually, ironically, we expected a decently high failure rate from the incubations and what’s happened is, we are pretty excited about the work that’s being done not just on continuing the Destiny universe, but because we’ve been able to build such a deep bench of talent, these incubations are really amazing.”

It looks like these new incubation projects are working out pretty well and has Bungie excited, as Parsons noted that they are “hiring probably at a faster rate than we thought we would” despite having moved to a work from home environment indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is something like almost a quarter of everybody who now works at Bungie has never set foot inside the studio. Which breaks my heart, but it is also a testament to the work that the teams have been able to do. And to continue to make progress.”

Lastly, Parsons indicated that one of their new intubation projects is showing a lot of promise for which the team is excited for: “I was actually just on the phone right before we called with one of our incubation leads around their project. I think you will be pretty excited. I wish I could say more, but I think you will be pretty excited.”

It’s probably not Destiny 3 as Bungie is continually adding new content to Destiny 2 for the foreseeable future and plans to support that game for a while longer at least. It is certainly possible though, but it sounds like we’ll be getting a brand new IP from Bungie first at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for new games from Bungie? What do you think they could be working on? And how do you feel about Destiny 2 after the Activision split last year? Let us know!