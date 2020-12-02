After many, many, many rumors of an RTX 3060 Ti making the rounds, Nvidia has finally officially revealed the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card as part of their RTX 30 series lineup based on the Ampere architecture. What’s better yet is that it seems to be faster than an RTX 2080 Super for just $399 (£349).

The RTX 3060 Ti has already launched today, which means the likelihood of finding yourself one of these cards is rather slim now, but at least we can have a look at the specs and how it compares to the rest of the RTX 30 series and hope for the best in the future.

The RTX 3060 Ti features 4864 CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a base clock speed of 1.41GHz and a boost clock speed of 1.67GHz and a total graphics card power of 200W. Overall, the RTX 3060 Ti is quite similar to the RTX 3070 both in specs and visual design, where the RTX 3070 has 1024 more CUDA Cores and higher clock speeds of 1.50GHz and 1.73GHz for the base and boost speeds respectively.

Card Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory (GB) TDP (W) Price (USD) RTX 3090 1.40 1.70 10,496 82 GDDR6X 24 350W $1499 RTX 3080 1.44 1.71 8,704 68 GDDR6X 10 320W $699 RTX 3070 1.50 1.73 5,888 46 GDDR6 8 220W $499 RTX 3060 Ti 1.41 1.67 4864 38 GDDR6 8 200W $399 RTX 2080 Super 1.65 1.81 3072 48 GDDR6 8 250W $699

In terms of performance, the RTX 3060 Ti boasts a pretty significant performance boost over the previous-gen RTX 2060 Super and even the RTX 2080 Super. On average the 3060 Ti seems to be quite close to or far exceeds the performance of a 2080 Super, and on average seems to be 1.4 times more powerful than the 2060 Super.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3060 Ti? Did you try and get one? And if not, where did you look and how fast was it sold out? Let us know!