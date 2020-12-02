With the official reveal of the RTX 3060 Ti earlier, it’s no doubt that the new RTX 30 card is out of stock everywhere already. Whilst most major US and UK retailers are reporting no availability anymore, we wanted to hear directly from you if you tried to bag yourself one, if you were successful or not, and what the situation looks like in your area.

Of course, the entire RTX 30 series stock seems to be pretty low still, including the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070. The general consensus of all these GPUs is that the demand was too high and supply was too low. Yet despite all this it was reported by many outlets that the RTX 3060 Ti stock would be like the 3090, 3080, and 3070 combined. Either way, they still expected all stock to be sold out by the end of the day.

Popular online retailers like Amazon and Newegg are reporting completely out of stock levels for the RTX 3060 Ti. So unfortunately you may have to look at other retailers locally to see if they are reporting any availability. If you manage to find some places or have any ideas where you can get one, then do please let us know in the discussion area below!

Of course, even Nvidia themselves said that we can expect the stock shortages to last well into 2021, and most likely even longer than that as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt production. Just one look at the Radeon RX 6000 series stock levels and even the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S shows that this is an industry-wide issue, not just a manufacturer one.

What do you think? How do you feel about this whole stock shortage situation? Is there a way for manufacturers to solve it? And when do you think stock levels will normalize again? Let us know your thoughts!

