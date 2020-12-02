Do you like taking photos? Do you like in-game photo modes? Well it looks like you’re in luck as the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 officially includes a photo mode for all you postcard-fanatics to enjoy. A new video was released detailing the new mode, and it looks to be pretty extensive.

Cyberpunk 2077’s photo mode seems to include the usual Photo Mode gimmicks like filters and various camera features like contrast, exposure, depth of field etc. However, there seems to be a lot more options available for even more in depth customization that will make even the likes of photoshop sweat.

So it looks like you’ll be able to customize your character’s pose (including a very welcome ‘praise the sun’ emote), facial expressions, position, and even turn on or off certain effects and objects from the background. More details are sure to come later but so far the Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode looks pretty darn great if you’re into in-game photo modes at least.

What do you think? Do you like in-game photo modes? How does the CCyberpunk 2077 one look to you? Will you be taking some in-game photos of Cyberpunk 2077? Are there any photo mode features we missed? Let us know!

