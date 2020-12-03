It’s pretty crazy to think that literally 1 week from now Cyberpunk 2077 will officially launch and we’ll finally get to play this game after months of delays. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for sure, but copies of the game are apparently getting sent out already, and the likelihood of a streamer getting exciting and streaming the game early is high. But CD Projekt Red warns against anyone who chooses to do so.

“We're getting closer and closer to launch and chances are some of you will get your hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 before release day," the studio said in an alarmingly yellow message posted to Twitter. "However difficult this might be for us to achieve, our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same—spoiler free—experience at the time the game releases.”

The message came from a typical Twitter post in another alarmingly yellow message, thankfully it was just to warn content creators of streaming Cyberpunk 2077 early, and not another delay (because that would be awkward since physical copies have already been sent to warehouses). Some users have even reported early copies being sent to them by retailers already.

CDPR then went on to state the exact repercussions of streaming such content early:

“This is why we kindly ask you NOT TO stream/let's play, or release any similar content before December 9th, 12pm CET/3 am PST. We will send MAX-TAC (you know, the guys who take down videos) after everyone who does.”

So if you’re a content creator or streamer, maybe hold off on making any such content until that time and date. As for everyone else though, keep your eyes out for any possible spoilers and then, you know, shut them.

“After that date, however, we would love if you'd streamed everything like there's no tomorrow. It's 2020, who knows, maybe there isn't.”

A rather bleak way of ending the message, but oh well, I guess we’re really getting into the Cyberpunk mood now…

What do you think? Will you be staying off the internet in case of spoilers? Do you think we’ll see any major leaks like this before launch? Have you pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!