With Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Zenimax Media and, subsequently, Bethesda Softworks, DOOM Eternal is finally arriving on Xbox Game Pass for PC starting today. To celebrate that, a brand new Master Level has been released with some exclusive rewards, plus many other games and features come to Game Pass in December.

The full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC includes; DOOM Eternal, Haven, VA-11 HALL-A, and Yes, Your Grace on December 3rd; Dragon Quest XI S on December 4th; Call of the Sea, and Starbound on December 8th; Unto The End on December 9th; and finally GreedFall and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair on December 10th.

A full list of all games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December on each platform:

You can check out the trailer for the new DOOM Eternal Master Level: Super Gore Nest below...

But that’s not all that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC this December, as all Game Pass subscribers will be getting access to EA Play at no additional cost on December 15th. This means you can play the large library of EA games on offer through your Game Pass subscription, however you will need to use the new EA Desktop App to access your games and benefits.

What do you think? Are you excited for DOOM Eternal on Xbox Game Pass for PC? Have you got a subscription? Will you be trying out EA Play? And what else would you like to see arrive on Game Pass? Let us know!