Back when AMD revealed their Radeon RX 6000 series, they also showed off the flagship RX 6900 XT which matches and even sometimes beats the performance of an RTX 3090 for a cool $500 less. However, up until now it was only confirmed that these would be reference models, but now it seems as if custom cards for the RX 6900 XT could be coming soon.

According to a Russian tech outlet, AMD has greenlit their AIB partners to design and create their own custom variants of the RX 6900 XT graphics card, using the Navi 21 XTX GPU. Sine AMD has apparently not given much time to AIBs before the reference models launch, it’s likely we’ll only get to see them in 2021.

There’s not a whole lot of information as to why AMD has held off on allowing their board partners to create custom variants of the RX 6900 XT, but one speculation has to do with the high amount of demand for these next-gen GPUs. As this would certainly not help the current stock situation that AMD is already struggling to keep up with.

Additionally, whilst the RX 6900 XT features more Compute Units and Stream Processors over the RX 6800 XT, the specs are almost identical even including clock speeds. However, the RX 6900 XT has a higher maximum GPU frequency limit at 3.0GHz compared to 2.8GHz on the RX 6800 XT, though it is possible that AIBs could allow a higher clock limit.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6900 XT? Will you be getting a Reference design or a Custom one? And do you think AIBs will break that 3.0GHz barrier? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on