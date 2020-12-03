AMD is set to host a virtual keynote at CES 2021, as the Consumer Electronics Show will be transitioning to an all-digital experience next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Whilst nothing has been officially confirmed, it’s likely that AMD CEO Lisa Su will officially reveal the Radeon RX 6700 GPUs along with their Ryzen 5000 mobility CPUs.

AMD CEO Lisa Su will be hosting the official AMD keynote at CES 2021 on January 12th. The keynote will last an hour and since there is no mention of a live stream happening, it’s likely the talk will be pre-recorded in advance just like AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card reveal.

Last year AMD revealed their Ryzen 4000 Renoir series, so it’s likely they will do the same again but with their new Ryzen 5000 series mobility processors, or even the new Threadripper series based on the Zen 3 architecture.

However, it’s also likely that AMD will reveal the Radeon RX 6700 GPUs including the RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT using the Navi 22 GPU. It will also come along the same time as AMD officially launches a BIOS update for 400 series motherboards that will support their new Ryzen 5000 series processors.

What do you think? Are you excited for CES 2021? Are you excited for the RX 6700 graphics cards? What do you think AMD will also reveal at the keynote? Let us know!

