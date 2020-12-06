Famed studio Respawn Entertainment are currently working on a VR version of the next Medal of Honor game, and whilst it will provide a visceral World War 2 experience there will also be an included Multiplayer mode where several players can duke it out across a variety of game modes in VR.

There are 5 multiplayer game modes available in Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, each featuring up to 12 players. These include Mad Bomber, Domination, Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch, and Blast Radius. You can check out the new multiplayer gameplay video below (though it is age-restricted so you may have to open it on YouTube and sign in to be able to watch it):

Even though MoH: Above and Beyond is shown off as an Oculus game, it is not an Oculus exclusive and therefore can be played using any VR headset compatible with SteamVR. It also supports crossplay so you can play with friends who are using a different VR platform to you, including between Oculus and Steam.

What’s interesting is that the Medal of Honor VR Multiplayer description says that you can play “against human and AI opponents in high-tempo 12 player matches.” Whether this means you can play against bots or players or whether it will be like Respawn’s previous Titanfall series where bots will be roaming around as well as human players is unclear, but it wouldn’t be a far stretch.

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond is launching on December 11th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond? Will you be trying out the multiplayer game modes? Which one are you most interested in playing? And have you played any multiplayer VR games? Which one is your favorite? Let us know!