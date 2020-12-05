We are officially less than a week until Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC and consoles, and whilst some of us may have accidentally gotten a copy early, most of us will be waiting until Thursday to finally play the game. But regardless of how excited you are, we wanted to ask: how are you preparing for Cyberpunk 2077?

Maybe you’re really excited for the next AAA RPG from infamous development studio CD Projekt Red, and so you’re consuming all the Cyberpunk-related stuff you can find including movies, TV shows, or even other games to scratch that Cyberpunk itch in time for Cyberpunk 2077.

Maybe you’ve even picked up the original Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop RPG and have been playing with some of your friends? To refresh yourself on the world of Night City and it’s various inhabitants?

Or maybe you’re going completely blind to keep yourself from any form of expectations. You’ve gone this far without watching any new trailers or gameplay videos, so you’re taking it an extra step further and not consuming anything that remotely comes close to the Cyberpunk genre.

Whatever it is, we want to hear from you how you’re preparing and maybe help out those who are struggling to contain the excitement by sharing some awesome stuff that you’re experiencing like any cool games or movies or TV shows or comic books or anything!

Let’s keep this positive though as I’m sure a lot of us are excited for the release on Thursday.

So what are you doing, Choombahs? How are you preparing for Cyberpunk 2077? Have you booked some days off? Are you consuming any and all Cyberpunk media? What exactly have you been playing/watching? Or are you going in completely blind by not experiencing anything Cyberpunk-related? Let's debate!

